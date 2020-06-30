About 1 Billion Dollar Bitcoin Transfer Made From Largest Bitcoin Wallet

A $ 1 billion worth of Bitcoin transfers were made recently from an account that is said to be the largest Bitcoin wallet and is unknown. The transfer of 101,857 BTC made was shared between the two accounts.

We have come across many whales to date in the cryptocurrency world. These names, which mobilized cryptocurrencies, which corresponded to large amounts, managed to gather the eyes of the world on their own many times. Today, we have encountered another crypto whale, but this time the money is considerably higher than the others.

101,857 Bitcoin has been mobilized today from an account that is thought to be the largest Bitcoin wallet when it is unknown to whom. The 101,857 Bitcoin transaction from the account accounts for approximately $ 934 million. The massive Bitcoin movement was first shared by the automatic crypto-tracking service Bitcoin Block Bot the other day.

Details of the 101.857 BTC transaction:

You would expect a huge amount of transaction fees to be charged for this type of transaction that leaves mouth open, right? We were expecting it, but according to shared information, almost $ 1 billion of Bitcoin was activated for only $ 0.48.

The account, in which nearly a $ 1 billion Bitcoin transaction was made, was known as the richest Bitcoin wallet until last April. The mysterious account had 0.55% of all Bitcoins that existed at the time. The owner of this Bitcoin account continues to maintain its mystery today.

Many claims have been made about the account so far. According to some people, this giant account belonged to one of the major Bitcoin investors, such as the Bitcoin investor named Winklevii. However, it was also claimed that this account belongs to BitGo. However, BitGo officials stated that they would not verify who owns the account for security reasons.

So who were the buyers of the Bitcoin movement? According to Blockchain.com, the $ 934 billion movement was shared between two anonymous wallets. One of these wallets received 5,000 BTC, while the second wallet was the remaining 96,857 BTC. Thus, the second wallet reached by BTC managed to become the second largest wallet according to BitInfoCharts.



