Abortion Dominates Michigan Primary Race as Kansas vote raises stakes

Abortion took center stage in Tuesday’s primaries as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who made the protection of reproductive rights one of the pillars of her first presidential term, will meet in November with Tudor Dixon, an election denier who supports strict bans on the procedure. Voters in Kansas, a Republican stronghold, preferred to keep abortion access protections in place.

According to the Associated Press, Dixon, a former steel saleswoman and right-wing media personality who was supported by former President Donald Trump, won 40% of the vote in the Republican race for governor. She defeated four Republican candidates, including former favorite Ryan Kelly, who was arrested for participating in riots in the Capitol on January 6.

Abortion promises to have a big impact on the elections in Michigan. In November, a referendum on abortion will be held in the state on the battlefield.

With headwinds including President Joe Biden’s low approval rating and high inflation in recent decades, Democrats have tried to use the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade as a driving force to ignite both base and independent suburban women voters.

Michigan is an important swing state that Biden won in 2020, but Trump won in 2016.

According to AP, in Kansas, a state that Trump won by a margin of almost 15 percentage points in 2020, voters rejected an amendment to the state Constitution that would have allowed the legislature to restrict abortions. With 84% of the votes counted, the results showed that 62% voted to keep in force the decision of the Kansas Supreme Court of 2019, which granted the right to abortion in accordance with the state Constitution.

“It’s an outstanding win, it’s amazing,” Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, said on MSNBC. “I think this should be a wake-up call for the Republican Party.”

Kansas was the first of six states to vote this year on abortion-related measures. In November, voters will also speak out about abortion rights in California, Kentucky, Montana and Vermont.

In the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nearby states such as Texas, Missouri and Arkansas imposed a total ban, which increased waiting times as more patients seek help in Kansas.

Dixon said she did not believe abortion should be allowed in cases of rape or incest, but would approve of the procedure to save a woman’s life. Whitmer, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Supreme Court to seek a ruling that the ancient ban, passed in 1846 and supplemented with stricter penalties in 1931, contradicts the state constitution. She also supported a nationwide referendum on legal abortions.

“This is a really important issue, and it’s not just about the Democratic base,” Whitmer said in an interview before the primaries. “It’s for women all over Michigan and about the bodily autonomy and rights that we’ve had for decades that are being taken away from us.”

Whitmer said voters are on her side when it comes to abortion. Polls released before the primaries showed Whitmer ahead of all five Republicans vying with her in November by at least 10 points.

With a Democratic governor and a Republican-controlled state senate, Michigan is often seen as a “purple state” where elections are usually decided by moderate independent voters. A poll conducted by WDIV and the Detroit News in July showed that 58% of Michigan voters opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Rowe’s decision, which made abortion legal nationwide.

“The vast majority of people support a woman who can make her own decisions,” Whitmer said.