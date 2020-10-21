Abode Outdoor Smart Camera is in pre-order;

On Wednesday (21), Abode, a manufacturer of security systems on the HomeKit platform, revealed images of its Outdoor Smart Camera, which is now available for pre-order.

The camera, which is part of the company’s DIY home security system (acronym for “do it yourself”), can also be used as an independent security camera.

Although it is called the Outdoor Smart Camera, it also works internally, and can even be used as a doorbell with an included stand. Among its specifications, the camera has 1080p resolution, 152º field of view, and IP56 index, which indicates protection against dust and water jets.

More details and resources

In addition to the features, the camera has a beautiful modular design and comes with brackets that allow you to configure it in the best position. It also has a PIR sensor (motion detector), an infrared LED for low light, a wide angle lens and a microphone for bidirectional communication.

With the support of Alexa Video, it is possible to watch live on an Echo Show everything that the camera is transmitting. The device is also compatible with Google Video. Abode promises a future firmware update that will allow the Outdoor Smart Camera to identify, through facial recognition, people, packaging and pets.

The Outdoor Smart Camera, which will be available for shipping in early December, costs US $ 199, but will have a discount on this pre-sale, and can be purchased for US $ 159, about R $ 890.



