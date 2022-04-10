Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from “Love Is Blind” Doubles Down on Nick Lache’s “Sad” Comments and Doesn’t Regret Vanessa’s Remarks

Without retreating. Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee doesn’t regret anything he said about Nick Lasha and his wife Vanessa Lasha after meeting them on “Love is Blind“.

Shake hit the headlines in March after a couple who were co-hosts of Love Is Blind criticized him during a reunion. Nick and Vanessa, 41, called Sheik for not trusting the process and paying too much attention to appearance during his short romance with co-star Deepti Vempati.

The host of the “Life Is Blurry” podcast, who is launching his podcast later this month, then told his co—stars on set during the special that the only person present who really attracts him is the star of NCIS: Hawaii, which annoys many. .

“Hey, tell me how attracted are you to [my girlfriend] Emily [Wilson]. Tell me she’s beautiful. She’s beautiful. She’s hot, but she’s mine,” Sheik told Us on Thursday, referring to their new relationship. “You can look at it, but you can’t touch it, buddy.

Then he said that it was a “compliment” when someone comments on the appearance of your significant other. “It’s a compliment, unless you’re an insecure guy,” Sheik added. “If you’re insecure, then yes, anything upsets you if you’re an insecure guy.”

After the reunion, Shake raised eyebrows again when he posted a clip from Nick’s time on MTV’s “Newlyweds.” In the video, the musician refuses to open the door to his then-wife Jessica Simpson.

“@NickLachey doesn’t even open the car door for his wife. Sad,” the DJ signed a video deleted on Instagram in March.

When asked if he regretted coming after Nick and his alleged mistreatment of the 41-year-old designer, Shake doubled down on his negative remarks about the former boy band. (Nick was married to Simpson from October 2022 to December 2005.)

“To be honest, he treated Jessica Simpson like trash for years. And guess what? This is a documented big boy,” Sheik told Us on Thursday. “Okay, 98 degrees. Are you kidding me? More like 32 degrees. You haven’t had 98 degrees since 1998, buddy.

The Netflix personality claimed that Nick’s boy band was “never popular”, so he was “jealous” of Simpson. “[She was] amazing, talented, beautiful, ambitious, everything that made you a little sad,” Sheik said of The Ultimatum co—host. “[And] you decided to take it out on her by being a jerk.”

Shake then claimed that Nick met Vanessa on the set of one of his music videos, which also contradicts the premise of the show. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and since then they have three children: sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7.

“Is love blind or did you meet on the set of a music video? Like, ok. Then you come here and tell me how I treat people [badly] and talk to people,” he added. “You’re singling me out when you’re supposed to be an impartial host, like, bro, you’re a jerk.”

Although the drama of the Shake with the Lache family does not seem to be a thing of the past, the TV presenter has switched his attention to the launch of his new podcast “Life Is Blurry”.

He teased his new venture by telling us that the title is a reference to a quote he said about love being blind, noting that love is blurry and not completely blind, as the idea of the show promotes.

“There are many things that are confusing, unclear, vague, vague. The closer you look at them, the more you look at them, the more you learn, and your opinion changes,” Sheik explained to us. “For me, this is an opportunity to really talk not only about love, but also about finance, modern dating healthcare, cryptocurrency, cancellation culture, sex work, and so on. Because these are all vague topics. And, interestingly, the more you know about it, the less blurry it becomes.”