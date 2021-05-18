ABC Renews 9 Series For New Seasons; See What They Are!

ABC announced on Friday (14) a list with five more renewed series: The Rookie, A Million Little Things, The Goldbergs, The Conners and Home Economics. With that, the series join the list of other productions that had also already been confirmed by the channel, as is the case of the medical series Grey’s Anatomy, which broke its own record and won an 18th season, also starring the actress Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Gray).

Learn more about the renewed ABC series

The Rookie¸ Million Little Things and The Conners, the first two drama series and the last a comedy series, have won fourth seasons. Meanwhile, The Goldbergs has been renewed for its 9th season and, finally, Home Economics guarantees more episodes in addition to its debut season.

In addition to these five new renovations and Gray’s Anatomy, ABC has also announced the renewal of The Good Doctor, Big Sky and Station 19 – the latter derived from the medical series starring Ellen Pompeo. The renewal was due to the success of the titles, since all these series figure in the top 10 most watched series on the channel.

In the case of The Conners, it is worth mentioning that the series will receive back a character long awaited by fans. Actress Maya Lynne Robinson returns to the cast for Season 4, reprising her role as Geena, DJ’s wife.

In addition to the renovations, the channel has also announced the production of Women of The Movement, a miniseries inspired by the real story of Emmett Till. When he was just 14, Till was tortured and murdered for asking to go out with a white girl. The case happened in 1995 and will be portrayed in the new ABC production. So far, there is no preview or new information about the cast of the miniseries.

In return, the channel announced the cancellation of a series: Call Your Mother has not been renewed for its 2nd season. Starring Kyra Sedgwick, the series did not get the audience expected by the channel, with only an average of 2.5 million viewers in the first episodes.

Productions like Rebel, For Life and American Housewife are still waiting for an answer on whether or not to renew for their own seasons. More information about the future of the series should be released soon. Black-ish will win an 8th season, which will be the last of the series. Mixed-ish, however, will not win new chapters after two seasons.

So, which of these seasons are you most looking forward to checking out? Leave your comment below and share the news on all your pages on social networks!