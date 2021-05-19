ABC: 4 New Series Get Trailers On The Station; See What They Are!

ABC released on Tuesday (18) several trailers for four of its new series, such as Incredible Years, Queens, Abbott Elementary and more. Among the highlights, undoubtedly the reboot of Incredible Years, originally titled The Wonder Years, is one of the most awaited by fans.

The original version of the series did not have a defined location. However, the revival takes place in the city of Montgomery, Alabama, United States. The family core of the series will be starring black actors and actresses, recounting the memories of a man who lived his adolescence in the late 1960s. The narrator will be Don Cheadle, an actor known for Hotel Rwanda and for being the Combat Machine in the Cinematic Universe Marvel.

Check out the trailer below:

More ABC series trailers

Queens also won a new trailer. The series follows a group of women in their 40s. They hold meetings to reminisce about their glory days, eventually trying to earn the fame they had when they were part of the 90s hip hop group Nasty Bitches. Created by Zahir McGhee, it was one of the broadcaster’s big surprises this season.

Meanwhile, Abbot Elementary also joins the list of series trailers released by ABC, being a comedy that accompanies a group of teachers from a public school in Philadelphia. The cast of the series features Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sherryl Lee Ralph.

Finally, the broadcaster also released a new trailer for Maggie, a series inspired by Tim Curcio’s short film. The production tells the story of a seer woman, whose visions of the future begin to disrupt her life. Starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, it is one of ABC’s most anticipated series.

The release dates of the productions have not yet been released, but they are part of the fall season in the United States. Soon, they are expected to arrive on ABC’s schedule between September and November 2021.

So, what did you think of the series trailers? Leave your comment below and share the news on social networks!