Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James Gives Us Hope for Ava in Season Two

Teachers are a little—studied demographic group in network sitcoms. Both A.P. Bio and Mr. Iglesias use school classrooms as a backdrop for comedy, but there is so much material in school or administration that can be mined with the right eye, I’m surprised we don’t see more people trying it. The success of Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary show on ABC shows that when the creator understands the humor inherent in the school, he can attract a wider audience and become one of the best TV shows available at the moment.

One of the main reasons for the success of the show is comedian Janelle James and her image of school principal Ava Coleman. She’s not exactly the best leader, often focusing on her own TikTok skills rather than the needs of her employees. James is going to make a new audience laugh by hosting the game show “The Last Straw” on ABC, but stopped to talk about his hopes for Ava in the recently announced second season of Abbott Elementary, telling CinemaBlend:

Oh, man, a new man to flirt with? But it’s just me. What would I like her to do? You know, I think she’s the perfect character. I really want more of the same. (Laughs) I hope she doesn’t suddenly have a huge arch of redemption. It just doesn’t fit her character. I mean, of course it should be… for example, in the first season you saw that I take care of my grandmother. No one is a single entity, no one is a complete monster. But I would like her to remain as elegant, well-dressed diva as she is.

It’s frustrating when a character you love in a TV series suddenly turns sharply to the left and abandons the qualities that made him or her great. Steve Carell’s consistency throughout “The Office” helped Michael Scott become one of television’s greatest characters, although we found 6 examples of how he did his job really well. We don’t need the sudden dramatic arc presented for Ava Coleman in Abbott Elementary, and apparently Janelle James isn’t interested in going down that path.

The upcoming second season of Abbott Elementary has more than enough plot for creator Quinta Brunson. Some of them may even include Tariq, Brunson’s boyfriend in the series, who brings drama to the young teacher’s life. And in the process, we hope that she will continue to shed a brighter light on the struggles of real teachers coping with the challenges of funding and community support. Expect the 2nd season of Abbott Elementary to air on ABC in September. And watch “The Last Straw” now, when it premieres on July 10 at 21:00 Eastern Standard/Pacific Time.