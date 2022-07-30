Abbott Elementary Star Talks about What Makes Comedy So Special After It Soared to Popularity in the First Season

Abbott Elementary gets everything it deserves, from receiving Emmy Award nominations in 2022 to receiving a coveted spot in the ABC prime-time lineup. While the accolades are great, the special sauce to the success of the teacher-centered comedy was the show’s eclectic ability. No one knows this better than Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti, who plays bumbling history teacher Jacob Hill. The actor talked about what makes the comedy so special after it became popular in the first season.

Prior to starring in the ABC sitcom, the Abbott Elementary standout was a veteran of the scene with several high-profile television projects, including HBO’s “In Search of” and “The Night.” Having created his skills in the theater, the overall energy of the stage was not necessarily reflected in Perfetti’s previous television projects. Actor Jacob Hill compared the family atmosphere of the popular sitcom with his stay in a theater troupe. He talked to THR about what makes the cast of the series so special compared to other TV projects in which he took part.

Working on Abbott was the most similar thing I’ve ever felt [on television]. It’s really a great arrangement of people at the right time in the right place. Everyone thinks they have the best cast, but it’s not like me.

Who knew that Perfetti was the biggest hype of comedy? But he has the right to declare it. The chemistry between the cast of Abbott Elementary is what caught the audience’s attention. Watching all these dynamics and personalities trying to get the most out of teaching in a city school just goes without saying. But the pseudo-documentary format was the right one for the show, as creator Quinta Brunson drew inspiration from her educator mother. His opinion followed Brunson saying she knew how special the comedy was when the actors started filming the pilot series.

The television and theater actor realized that workplace comedy is something special from the moment he read the script. He liked the humor of the show when he introduced Jacob and his world. Perfetti recalled what it was like to think of another actor playing an activist teacher as he rode on a public city bus:

It was this alchemical thing that seemed right to me. I had a feeling of jealousy when I just thought about someone else playing [the role].

It’s hard to imagine another actor playing this character. Fortunately, Perfetti didn’t have to stare angrily at the TV, as he coped with the role perfectly. From the very beginning, it was the ABC sitcom script and pseudo-documentary style that set him apart. As for Jacob, in the first season he was joked about because of his overzealous nature and naivety. Despite his personality, the character served as a good model of representation, since the series treated his LGBTQ+ storyline in a new way, usurping the traditional television images of “coming out”. We hope that the series will tell more about Jacob Hill and his life outside of school, and the 2nd season will be even more than the freshman season with a full season of 22 episodes.

The premiere of the second season of Abbott Elementary will take place on September 21 at 21:00 Korean time. ET for the 2022-2023 TV season . Before the second season starts, just subscribe to Hulu so you don’t miss the first season.