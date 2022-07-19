Abbott Elementary Star Plays Oprah in First Look at Strange Image From Al Movie

Abbott Elementary Star Quinta Brunson becomes Oprah Winfrey in a New Look from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Musical luminaries such as Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury and Elton John have received the status of musical biographies in recent years. Now it’s the turn of the parody master Strange Al Yankovic to tell his story on the big screen.

Yankovic may have really started out as a cult figure, releasing his wacky parodies of songs on the legendary Dr. Demento radio show. But he later became a music star himself, releasing a string of legitimate hits in the 1980s, including titles like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon.” Yankovic then moved into cinema with his favorite 1989 comedy UHF. The life story of the artist known as Weird Al is now considered important enough to warrant a biopic, and “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe picked up an accordion and took on the lead role.

The Roku Channel Is Really Going To Release Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with headliner Radcliffe. The trailer for the film was released back in May, and now Roku is offering another look at the film with the first image teasing Brunson from Abbott Elementary as someone even more iconic than Yankovic: talk show host and lifestyle guru Winfrey. The funny picture also shows Radcliffe in a full Yankovic suit. See the image in the space below:

Brunson Is Indeed the latest cast of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which will be revealed. Back in March, it became known that the star of the “Wild West World” Evan Rachel Wood starred in the film as Madonna, and later during her appearance on the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon teased Wood’s ability to portray a Material girl. Strange: The “Al Yankovic Story” also includes Rain Wilson as the aforementioned Dr. Demento and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Hass as Yankovic’s parents.

In fact, Winfrey may seem like a random character who appeared in a film about Yankovic. But the talk show host, of course, was a major pop culture figure of the 1980s, as was Yankovic himself, not to mention Madonna. The revelation of Brunson as Winfrey following Wood revealing himself as Madonna really makes one wonder what other random figures of 1980s pop culture might appear in fictional form alongside Radcliffe’s Yankovic. Fans will Know all the Answers when Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on the Roku channel in the fall of 2022.