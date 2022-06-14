Abbott Elementary acting students consider their adult colleagues to be real teachers

The ABC comedy Abbott Elementary is about teachers who are trying to work with what they have at a Philadelphia public school. Creator Quinta Brunson stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Cheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James. They also star alongside young actors playing Abbott Elementary School students. Brunson said students don’t always see the difference.

Quinta Brunson and the Children’s cast | ABC/Lillian Lathan

Brunson appeared on the EW The Awardist podcast on June 13. She told how the boundaries between acting and teaching for Abbott Elementary School children are blurring. ABC renewed Abbott Elementary for season 2. He’ll be back this fall.

Abbott Elementary student actors got confused on set

Brunson plays Janine Teague, a 2nd grade teacher. Melissa Shementi (Walter) also teaches 2nd place, and Gregory Eddy (Williams) teaches 1st place. Barbara Howard (Ralph) is a kindergarten teacher, so some young actors think they go to school.