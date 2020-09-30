Abba and Bella Thorne at the Movistar + October 2020

We continue to review this transition week from September to October the premieres that VOD services have prepared for us for the new month that starts tomorrow. It’s time to see Movistar +, which as we are always accustomed to, brings us a large amount of cinema to see, which includes Richard Jewell, the most recent film by Clint Eastwood, the Oscar-winning Judy and the film Infamous, by the ex-Disney girl and mega -network influencer, Bella Thorne:

FILMS

Bloodshot

Friday 2nd at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar Estrenos (dial 30). Vin Diesel, one of the most charismatic action actors of this century, brings to life the superhero (or superhero) Bloodshot in this first appearance on the big screen of one of the Valiant Comics characters, with which he begins a new cinematic universe.

The Swallows of Kabul

Wednesday 7 at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Dazzling French work on the abuses of the Taliban regime nominated for best animated film at the Caesars and at the European Film Awards. The film, adapted from the homonymous novel by Yasmina Khadra (the female pseudonym of the writer Mohammed Moulessehoul), offers a powerful portrait of religious fanaticism, entrenched machismo and the horror suffered by the citizens of the Afghan capital.

Richard Jewell

Friday 9 at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar Estrenos (dial 30). Clint Eastwood directs this drama centered on the true case of Richard Jewell, a security guard wrongly blamed for an attack on Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics. Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm and Kathy Bates (Oscar and Award nominees Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film) star in this epic tale of media manipulation, parallel trials and false culprits.

Infamous

Unpublished cinema. Wednesday 12 at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Bella Thorne (“Shake It Up!”), Former ‘Disney girl’ and today one of the most sought-after ‘nfluencer’, stars in this fast-paced ‘road movie’ directed at a young audience eager for strong feelings.

Two Heads Creek

Unpublished cinema. Tuesday 13 at 10:00 p.m. at Movistar CineDoc & Roll (dial 31). Political satire on racism that mixes wacky comedy, low-budget cinema from our antipodes, rural Australian humor popularized by “Crocodile Dundee” and Peter Jackson’s early-film gore.



