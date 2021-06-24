Abandoned: Its Creators Announce Collaboration With An External Studio

Abandoned: Nuare has worked on all kinds of big projects, including Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and The Last of Us Part 2.A few hours after Abandoned shows its playability, Blue Box Game Studios has revealed that Nuare, a developer who works on projects externally, participates in the design of the video game. This company specializes in providing pieces of art to different studios, for which they have concluded collaboration agreements with important partners. His portfolio includes works such as Marvel’s Avengers, Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part 2, Destiny 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man or Halo Infinite.

The collaboration has been uncovered through a video published on the social networks of Blue Box Game Studios, where Leo Enin, founder of Nuare, explained his role in the development of Abandoned. As in other productions, the team is designing artwork for the video game. With more than 70 people on staff, this external study continues to serve numerous clients. “Our goal as a company is to create the best quality artistic resources for our partners,” he explained.

Kojima, Silent Hill and the Abandoned controversy

Since Abandoned was announced, there have been few who have seen a possible marketing maneuver starring Hideo Kojima. Those who suspect this possibility recall the fictional study that came to light prior to the announcement of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. However, from Blue Box Game Studios they have reiterated that no, that the studio has nothing to do with the Japanese artist or Silent Hill, who are simply a humble indie developer working on their first big title.

Abandoned is scheduled for PS5 and PC, with a release date set for this year 2021. The game will be shown in a somewhat peculiar way, through an application for PlayStatation 5 that will be available from June 25. It will be then when you can enjoy the first gameplay.