Abandoned from PS5; how to pre-download the trailer app

Abandoned: Blue Box launches the predownload of the Abandoned Trailer App on PS5. We tell you how you can prepare the application for viewing on August 10. Abandoned takes the first step on PS5. The trailer App is now available for pre-download completely free. Doing so will allow you to prepare your console for the launch of the application, expected on August 10. We tell you how you can complete the process to ensure its viewing from day one.

Abdanoned: How to Pre-Download Your App Trailer on PS5

Here are the steps to access your profile on PlayStation Store.

Go to your PS5 and click on the PS Store icon. For this, it is necessary to have the console connected to the internet and a PlayStation Network account. If you don’t have it, you can create one at this link.

In the upper boxes you will see several tabs. The one furthest to the right shows a magnifying glass icon. Click there.

A selector will open in the browser. Click and the PS5 virtual keyboard will appear. Write ‘Abandoned’. Select the first box shown with the game logo.

Click on download and the installation process will begin.

You will see the transfer process from the interface shortcut when you press the PlayStation logo on your DualSense.