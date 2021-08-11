Abandoned: A Technical Problem Prevents Launching The PS5 App

Abandoned: The application to see the new trailers of the Blue Blox Game Studios video game will be begging for an unexpected last-minute problem. The Abandoned application for PS5 has not been launched this Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST), as planned by the Blue Blox Game Studios itself. And it is still not available at this time. With the community of players turned upside down and expectant for fourteen minutes, at 21:14 (CEST) came the first official message from the team led by Hasan Kahraman, in which they assured that a “technical problem” was preventing the launch of the app.

Abandoned, another delay (more) in its interactive PS5 app

This application is the method chosen by those responsible for Abandoned to show the first interactive trailer of the video game; an atypical way of presenting novelties of a work and that is being accompanied by an atypical chain of delays that, for reasons that we do not know, are now experiencing another indefinite pause.

The user community remained in uncertainty until, at 11:11 p.m., they assured that they were still working on it. And so things have remained. The application is still not available at the time of publication of this news and, what is worse, we do not know when it will be. “There is a technical problem with the release of the patch. We are working to have it ready as soon as possible ”, they indicated on the social network. The anger was remarkable, judging by the reactions of his followers. “We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience,” they assume.