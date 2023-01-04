The hunt for a new James Bond continues. Fans continue to offer their favorites, such as Tom Hardy, Reg Jean Page and Henry Cavill. It seems that Aaron Taylor Johnson is close to getting the role of a lifetime.

Until 2021, Daniel Craig played the brilliant spy 007. He left the series after the last part of “It’s not time to Die.” Since then, several reports and rumors about the next James Bond have appeared in the news. But the creators have already stated that the next Bond film will not be developed for the next two years. Hell, they don’t even have a script!

But if reports of a Marvel star meeting with a Bond producer are correct, we are approaching a new era of Bond.

Aaron Taylor Johnson recently spoke with Barbara Broccoli.

Recently, the Kick-Ass actor met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli. And, as reported, everything went “well”. Aaron Taylor Johnson perfectly meets all the requirements (or should I say, a suit?). He is British, he is 32 years old, and his resume boasts a really brilliant job in the industry. The fact that he’s not exactly famous means that the actor won’t outshine the 007 characters.

Johnson is mainly known for his roles in the films “Kick-Ass”, “Anna Karenina”, “Night Nights” and “Bullet Train”. He was also part of the Marvel team, playing Pietro Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch’s brother. He has two new projects in line — Kraven The Hunter and The Fall Guy. Although he hasn’t become a superstar yet, his headlining projects can change that.

Meanwhile, fans of The Witcher are still insisting that Henry Cavill play the spy. The last time he auditioned for the role, the producers preferred Daniel to him because of his young age. The actor of “Emily in Paris” Lucien Lavisconte also recently took part in the competition. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Who do you think should take on this role?