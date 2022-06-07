Aaron Rodgers Tells If He Would Have Thought about Playing for Another Team

Every offseason for the past few years, Green Bay Packers fans have wondered about the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Trade rumors, retirement rumors, and more abounded about the MVP in a row earlier this offseason. However, when all was said and done, Rodgers signed a lucrative contract, according to which he remains in the team for another three years.

However, will he finish his career with the Packers? That was the question posed to the star quarterback by reporters Tuesday afternoon, and Rodgers had the answer.

“Definitely.

“Aaron Rodgers said he wasn’t sure how many more years he would play—he takes it year after year—but when asked if he would finish his career with the Packers, he replied, ‘Definitely,'” Packers reporter Rob Demowski wrote on Twitter. .

This is the most definite answer that Rogers has given about his future in recent times. In the past, he always left the door open for other opportunities, but now he seems confident about his future.

Packers fans would certainly like him to retire after spending his entire career in Green Bay, rather than on a one-day contract.

Will Rodgers play elsewhere?