Aaron Rodgers Reveals ‘Deep and Meaningful’ First Tattoo After Shailene Woodley’s Breakup

Showing off his new ink. Breaking off his engagement to Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers has taken on another serious commitment amid life changes.

The Most Artistic Graphic Tattoos Of Celebrities

“The first tattoo. From the very 🐐 @balazsbercsenyi I am grateful for his skill and friendship 💪🏼❤️ 🇭🇺,” wrote 38—year-old Rogers along with a photo of the tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday, July 6.

The professional footballer continued: “This is a deep and meaningful story and connection with absolutely every element of this work of art, and one day I will tell you a little more about it. In the meantime, just thank @balazsbercsenyi for his patience and artistry.”

The design of the big hand includes two lions, an eye, constellations and an ocean. The new ink also hints at the zodiac sign of California native Sagittarius.

Rogers’ decision to get his first tattoo was made after parting ways with 30-year-old Woodley earlier this year. Rumors about the former couple’s romance first sparked rumors in July 2020. A few days after Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in February 2021, the athlete announced his engagement.

Timeline of Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s relationship: what they were like

“I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” he shared while accepting the award for the 2020 NFL football season.

Later, the actress reflected on what role the COVID-19 pandemic played in their tumultuous romance. “Starting a relationship when you immediately move in with someone-because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and fly back and forth on weekends—taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” the last letter from your Star Lover told Shape magazine in June 2021: “We jumped ahead and got some sticky bits out of the way earlier.”

At the time, Woodley recalled spending a lot of time with her then fiance in Canada, adding, “I have a point of view that I would have met Aaron in any context, anywhere in time, because I feel like we should have been together.”.

In February, a source confirmed to Us that the couple had broken up. “They definitely had their differences, and in the end their relationship didn’t work out,” the insider said, adding that Woodley and Rogers remain on “good terms” with each other. “They thought [they] were a good match at the beginning, but the more they got to know each other, the more they realized that their careers, their interests [and] their political views did not match.”

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers quotes about relationships before the breakup

After the news hit the headlines, Rogers praised his time with Woodley in a nice social media post. “Thank you for letting me chase you for the first couple of months after we met and finally letting me catch up with you and become a part of your life,” he wrote on Instagram the same month. “Thank you for always supporting me, for the incredible kindness you show to me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful to you.”

The duo briefly revived their romance before breaking up for good. After their recent breakup, the activist talked about the next chapter of her life.

“By June: putting aside global macroeconomic events for a minute, at the micro level you cherished the head and heart of this woman,” the Big Little Lies alum wrote on Instagram on June 29. “You gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs of laughter, accessibility in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway, stupidity, spontaneity, lavash (so much lavash!), hello and goodbye.”