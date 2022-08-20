Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Packers QB Rushing TD Goes Viral

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t plan to dress up for any preseason action, but he was at home during yesterday’s preseason win over the New Orleans Saints.

In fact, he was in the process of a third-party interview when third-line quarterback Danny Etling pulled off a 51-yard touchdown run to give the Packers a final score of 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

It’s understandable that Rogers was excited about this score, especially since he predicted a touchdown during his interview.

“What did I tell you!” he said.

Etling was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The former LSU star then spent time with the Falcons, Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and the Canadian Football League before signing with the Packers’ practice squad last season.

Primary backup Jordan Love got most of the activity in yesterday’s contest, throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown on a 12/24 pass. Etling completed his only zero-yard pass attempt.

Rodgers and the Packers will kick off their 2022 season with a week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.