Aaron Rodgers Named Best Quarterback: NFL World Reaction

Over the past few days, ESPN has published lists of the top 10 players at each position.

Naturally, the quarterback position was one of the most controversial lists published this week. Aaron Rodgers’ second-place MVP took first place on this list.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Joe Barrow rounded out the top five. However, it was later on the list that caught everyone’s attention.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not qualify.

One Ravens fan doesn’t quite understand why Lamar Jackson didn’t make the top ten.

“I honestly avoided such things for a while. It’s outdated. I will say that the great irony of IMO is that Lamar’s style of play is not sustainable in the long run. Josh Allen’s truck is jamming people. old. Burrow has been fired 10,371 times. Watson tore 2 cruciate ligaments,” the fan said.

“Brady is not at the top of the list— it’s a crime,” another fan said.

One fan had a problem with most of the players on the list. “Watson hasn’t played for 2 years and will miss time this year, I don’t know how he got into the top ten…… Duck is controversial at 10 years old. I don’t know why Rogers is 1. And disrespect for Lamar is ridiculous.” — said the fan.

What do you think of the list?