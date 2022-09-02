Aaron Rodgers Makes His Thoughts Clear About the Packers Quarterback Room – What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Aaron Rodgers is pleased that his team’s quarterback is preparing for the 2022 NFL season.

The league’s MVP in a row examined the Packers’ QB depth chart and coaching staff during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He called out head backup Jordan Love, third baseman Danny Etling, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements and assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Lewis.

“I like the quarterback’s room the way it is now. It sets the tone for the whole working day… I really like coming to work with these guys,” Rogers said.

Clements, a former longtime Packers assistant, returned to the team as quarterbacks coach earlier this offseason. Lewis worked for the organization for many years in various positions.

Love had a solid pre-season, as Rodgers did not participate in all the pre-season activities in the game. The third-year backup comes into his own as a reliable secondary option after the Packers’ starting superstar.

Etling joined the Packers as a third option earlier this year. He was cut to a 53-man deadline, but re-signed with the practice squad earlier this week.

Rodgers and the Packers will kick off their 2022 season with a week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.