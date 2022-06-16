Aaron Rodgers’ Contract Changed: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Earlier this offseason, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract.

As part of that deal, the Packers agreed to pay Rogers $40.8 million on December 31.

Green Bay recently changed the contract, dividing this bonus into two payments. Rodgers will receive $20.8 million on Monday, and the remaining $20 million until September 30, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates said.

The NFL world reacted to this contract news on Twitter.

“Imagine you see a direct deposit notification saying that $20,800,000 has been deposited into your account ending in ____,” one fan wrote.

“For me, too, the 20th is a payday, but I assume it will be much less than 20 million,” another joked.

Rodgers is winning league MVP trophies one after another as he approaches his 18th birthday in the Green Bay organization.

The superstar will be looking to make his money in the upcoming season, starting with the Week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.