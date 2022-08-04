Aaron Rodgers compared teammate to Charles Woodson: fans’ reaction

Aaron Rodgers has praised one of his teammates ahead of the 2022 season.

After the Packers’ practice on Wednesday, the league’s MVP in a row compared sixth-year quarterback Rasul Douglas to his former teammate quarterback Charles Woodson.

“Rasul is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with,” Rogers explained. “He reminds me very much, in the deepest respect, of Charles Woodson.

“He has incredible ball skills, he lures you in training, he has the competitive fire that Charles had. I like to poke around in his brain because he knows how to see the game, the concepts, and I think it’s important that we share both sides. trying to win here.”

The NFL world reacted to these compliments from Rodgers on Twitter.

“This defense will be unreal,” one fan wrote.

“@rd32_era is that dude,” another added.

“That’s a real compliment,” said another.

Rodgers had seven career seasons that overlapped with Woodson from 2006 to 2012. During that time, the young QB has witnessed four of eight Pro-Bowl Hall of Fame selections, two of his three All-Pro selections, and one of his two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Rodgers had long called Woodson the best player he had ever played with, until he passed the baton to superstar receiver Davante Adams last season.

Douglas experienced a breakout season in his first year with the Packers in 2021. After three years in Philadelphia and one in Carolina, the former third-round draft pick exploded with five interceptions, including two league-best returns for touchdowns. . He also made 13 protected passes and one forced fumble.

Douglas will try to continue this solid game in his second season for the Packers.