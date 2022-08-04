Aaron Rodgers believes in the “possibility of reconciliation” with the family “at some point”: “I have no hard feelings”

Good times head? Aaron Rodgers has made a rare—and mysteriously optimistic—comment about his falling out with his family, including Jordan Rogers’ brother.

“Many people have problems with their family, and they solve them in their own way. As for me, I’ve always tried to deal with it quietly, behind closed doors,” the 38—year-old NFL quarterback said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast on Wednesday, August 3. “It hasn’t always been like this or hasn’t been good enough for a lot of people who want to write about it, or take it apart, or talk about it, or even some of the things my family has said or done over the years that have been public. But deep down, I have a deep appreciation and love for the way I was raised, for the lessons I was taught, for the environment I was in. The fact that my father did everything possible to make the sports competitions of my and my brothers the No. 1 priority.”

The Rogers family drama hit the headlines when Jordan, 33, participated in Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette Party in 2016. During a date in his hometown, Jordan admitted that he was not close to Aaron, as his parents and brother Luke Rogers were the only ones present. Meet Jojo, 31.

“The fact that [my father] was willing to take the risk and go through the poverty we went through to improve the lives of his children by returning to school as a middle—aged man,” the Green Bay Packers player continued. Wednesday. “At my age, he went back to chiropractic college trying to give us a better life—I am deeply, deeply grateful for that and really appreciate the sacrifices that were made for our better life.”

Aaron noted that he “believes in healing” and “in the possibility of reconciliation at some point.”

He continued: “But it’s a different journey for all of us. And judging from the outside about what should be, or how it should look, or who is wrong and who is right, it’s just a game that I never wanted to play and still don’t want to play.”

The athlete added that “the most important thing” is “deep love and gratitude” to his family. However, Us Weekly previously confirmed that Aaron went missing at Jordan and Fletcher’s wedding in May.

“Who knows what this future will look like, when it will look like, when the time comes,” Aaron said. “But I have no bitterness in my heart, no resentment. I just feel deep love and appreciation for the lessons I’ve learned and the fact that if I hadn’t been brought up this way, with all the good and all the disappointments, there’s no way I would be sitting here today. So to not have a point of view that because of what I’ve experienced, I’ve become what I’ve become is to look at the glass as half empty, and I just won’t do it. I’m looking at this because there were important events. I have decided to be in this family and deal with everything that I have dealt with positive and difficult, and I have deep love and gratitude for them, their travels and hope for the future.”

Aaron and Jordan’s father, Ed Rogers, became the latest family member to comment on the split, telling USA Today that he was “proud” of his son amid controversy over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

“The main thing [is] that I just support him,” Ed said, telling the newspaper that “things are developing” between the father and son duo. “I’m proud of him. I trust his judgments and decisions. I think I would do that.”