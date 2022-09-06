Aaron Donald has made his opinion about von Miller very clear

In just two days, the Los Angeles Rams will face the Buffalo Bills in what could be a Super Bowl preview.

The opening of the 2022 NFL season could not but be the best match for football fans around the world. The two best teams in their respective conferences compete in it.

It also pits the star defender against his former team. Von Miller won the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, but will be playing for the Bills on Thursday night.

On the eve of this match, the Rams’ star defenseman Aaron Donald made his thoughts about Miller very clear. He respects Miller, but now he’s the enemy.

Here’s what Donald said via Pro Football Talk:

“Of course, I pay tribute to those conversations with the Background in the playoffs – I feel that he challenged me in some things as a loud leader, and I took it to heart, and I stepped up when we needed me. K. So I will always respect and love Vaughn for that. We have created some special things. We miss him, but he’s on the opposite side now, so, you know, he’s the enemy.”

Donald and Miller will try to help their defense stop elite quarterbacks.

Rams and Bills kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.