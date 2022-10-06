A$AP Rocky in the trailer Need for Speed Unrelated

EA has released a trailer for the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound, showcasing a new cel-shaded style for the series.

The trailer featuring A$AP Rocky can be seen below. The Unbound presentation

demonstrates a combination of cel-shading and photorealistic graphics in the game, for the first time in Need for Speed. While the cars themselves are rendered with all the next-generation brilliance you’d expect, the drivers themselves (and a number of visual effects) are shaded.

The game will “use next-generation consoles and the Frostbite engine” to provide 4K 60fps visuals, a brand new high-frame rate physics system, a single-player offline campaign, cross-play support for multiplayer, and free content updates after launch.

“Compete against time, outsmart the cops and participate in weekly qualifiers to get to the Grand, main test of street racing on Lakeshore,” the official description of the trailer says. “Equip your garage with finely tuned, customized cars and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fit and a vibrant global soundtrack that sounds in every corner of the world.”

The game will be released on December 2 as an exclusive of the current generation for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. However, customers who have pre-ordered will be able to start playing three days earlier, and will also receive exclusive Need For Speed Unbound items.

In Need for Speed Unbound, the franchise returns to the capable hands of Burnout Criterion Studio, which means that the developer has been working on a racing series for the first time since the release of Need for Speed: Most Wanted in 2012.

EA brought back the Criterion franchise back in February 2020, and the publisher said it plans to restructure Ghost Games, which handled the previous four Need for Speed games.

Need for Speed is not the only game in which a trailer appeared today (October 6) — Pokemon fans received a 14—minute trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.