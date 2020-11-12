Samsung’s new generation Exynos 1080 processor with 5 nm fabrication process was introduced. The Korean company is officially the first platform built on 5nm EUV FinFET technology and the successor to the Exynos 980 with its integrated 5G modem.

A14 Bionic rival Samsung Exynos 1080 introduced!

Samsung announced the eight-core Exynos 1080 processor with a triple-cluster design that includes four Cortex A78 cores and four Cortex A55 units. The most powerful Cortex-A78 core in the processor runs at 2.8 GHz, while the other three Cortex A78 clusters reach 2.6 GHz. Cortex A55 quad core runs at 2.0 GHz. The graphics unit of the new processor is Mali G78 MP10.

The processor with 5G integrated modem offers Cat.18 LTE downlink and uplink. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and FM Radio.

The Exynos 1080 supports a single camera up to 200 Megapixels and a dual camera resolution of 32 Megapixels + 32 Megapixels. On the video side, the maximum supported quality was announced as 4K 60 FPS.

This powerful processor that can offer LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM standards as well as UFS 3.1 storage technology; It can power WQHD + display with 90 Hz refresh rate with HDR10 + support or Full HD + panels at 144 Hz refresh rate.

Phones with the A14 Bionic competitor Samsung Exynos 1080 processor are expected to arrive at the beginning of 2021.



