A1 x J1 Dial SL For New Track “Man On A Mission”

A1 x J1 teamed up with SL for a new track and video — watch “Man On A Mission” below.

The Coventry-via-Kent duo, 16-year-old A1 (born Phineas Waveru) and 18-year-old J1 (born Joshua Somercan), complemented their recent single “Don’t Lie” with another incendiary version. .

The video for the new track, shot by Yuksel Yilmaz, was shot in the Peak District and is filled with cinematic images of nature and hilly terrain.

Check it out below.

Speaking to NME earlier this year for the Radar article, A1 x J1 talked about their beginning and future music.

When asked if a new project is in development, A1 replied: “Of course. Fans don’t even expect how different our project will sound. I feel like we’re still in the early stages of everything right now. I feel that a full-fledged project from us will help people see the full scale of our talent.”

J1 added: “I know I’m known for my beats and A1 does his thing with the melody, but you’ll definitely see us doing something different in our real project. It will be like a defender demonstrating his skills in the middle of the field. You don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Ahead of the release of “Man On A Mission” A1 x J1 supported the recently reunited N-Dubz on their UK tour in 2022. The tour hit the headlines when N-Dubz cancelled their concert in Nottingham just five minutes before the start of the performance due to illness.