A Xiaomi phone has been unplugged: the Mi 11 era!

A new model has been added to the list named “Xiaomi phones removed from the sale”. We recently said that Apple has put the iPhone 5C in a museum and will no longer support it.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro duo, which were presented to users in February of this year, managed to attract attention. One periscope lens was used in Mi 10 Pro. It was said that this lens has a 5x optical zoom feature.

List of Xiaomi phones removed from sale has been renewed

The Pro labeled member of the Mi 10 series, which met users about 8 months ago, will no longer be among us. Xiaomi will no longer pay a shelf rent for this model. In addition, the production of the Mi 10 Pro has also been stopped. Only the Mi 10 Pro that have not been sold yet will continue to be sold.

The number of people who think that this move was made to highlight the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra duo is not few. Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, said the Mi 10 Ultra exceeded expectations.

Based on this, we see that Xiaomi has already started to think about the shelf rent to pay for the Mi 11. The processor of Mi 11 will be Snapdragon 875. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 model will be the first smartphone to use this processor.

The Mi 11 will be the first Chinese smartphone to use this processor. It was announced that the Mi 11 will first be available in China and later in other countries. Snapdragon 875 processor will be introduced in December this year.

Xiaomi’s new pupil may go on sale in January or February of next year. We’ll wait and see.



