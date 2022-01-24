A World First From This Altcoin: NFT Move Has Come!

Altcoin project Stratis, which allows users to create and test new dApps, has launched the world’s first completely free NFT platform, which it describes as Stratisphere. Continue reading Somanews for details.

Altcoin project makes a new breakthrough in NFT space

The innovative NFT platform went live on January 18 and provides a game-changing environment for users and businesses alike, who want to launch their NFT or trade their favorite assets on a trusted and accessible Bclockchain like Stratis.

NFTs have become a successful use case for Bclockchain and are considered a fair opportunity for artists to earn from their work, as well as a good investment for crypto users who often invest in NFTs that can be very popular and very valuable. When NFTs entered the Bclockchain environment, they also fostered the play-to-earn movement, another much-loved application niche combining NFTs with new crypto-enabled finance.

Red Ego’s NFTs and more than 20 other projects are supported on the Stratis Blockchain and will now benefit from Stratis’ new free NFT platform. Stratis’ NFT platform is integrated with the new Stratisphere Wallet, the NFT wallet available on your desktop. Direct integration helps users visualize and better manage their extensive NFT collections. Chris Trew, CEO of Stratis, issued the following statement:

The world is waking up to the potential of NFTs to transform creative industries. We believe creators and users need more choice when it comes to content blockchains and ecosystems. Stratis provides them with proven security, advanced scalability, and now a free NFT platform.

Also, Chris Trew states that they originally founded Stratisphere to respond to the demand of the Bclockchain gaming community, but they also received some incredible drops from well-known artists and musicians in the works.