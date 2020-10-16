A wooden iPhone 12 Pro worth 10,000 euros

On April 1, 1976 – a whopping 42 years ago – at the Homebrew Computer Club in Palo Alto, California, the Apple-1, a personal computer designed and created by hand by Steve Wozniak, was presented, eventually one of parents in the personal use PC revolution, but at that time an unknown engineer who had created the Apple 1 for personal use.

But a friend of his convinced him that they could sell it and start a business. That man was Steve Jobs, and that’s where Apple was born.

The first of its kind

The Apple I went on sale in July 1976 at the curious price of $ 666.66 because Wozniak liked the repeated digits and because they originally sold it to a local store for $ 500 and added a third of the markup. 200 units were manufactured. Unlike other hobbyist computers of those days, which were sold in kits, the Apple I was a fully assembled circuit board containing 62 chips.

However, to make a functional computer, users still had to add a case, a power supply transformer, the power switch, an ASCII keyboard, and a composite video display. An option card that provided an interface for storage cassettes was later marketed at a cost of $ 75.

Of the 200 models manufactured at the time, according to experts there are around 60-70 units around the world. And given that we are talking about an absolute relic in the history of Computing – the Apple 1 is not only the first thing that Apple did, but the first PC that combined a microprocessor with a connection for a keyboard and a monitor – the prices for getting this piece of the history of Apple and the history of Technology are not low …



