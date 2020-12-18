A wonderful sun: Alain is ready to start with Elizabeth!

Alain saw little fear in Un si grand soleil. The man is going to spend time with Elizabeth and will even make a drastic decision.

Alain broke up with Cécile very little and intends to take his life back in hand in Un si grand soleil. He is going to have some intimate moment with Elizabeth and it will transform him. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

It has not been an easy year for Alain in Un si grand soleil. Several weeks ago, the latter discovered that his wife, Cécile had cheated on him while he was traveling. The latter had to solve a murder and had teamed up with Christophe.

Cécile had canceled her stay with Alain in order to investigate and especially spend time with the vet. Very attracted to the man, she had tried to get closer to him. Thereafter, Cécile and Christophe had slept together.

Alain ended up discovering everything in Un si grand soleil and ended his marriage with Cécile. Since then, the man seems to be doing better and is even starting to move on. And for good reason, he crossed paths with Elizabeth and the two characters got very close.

In this episode of this Thursday, November 17, Alain will take a step forward with the businesswoman. Indeed, he will spend the night with her and will make a decision.

SO BIG SUN: ALAIN READY FOR A NEW START?

In the upcoming episode Of So Great Sun, Alain and Elizabeth will spend the night together. He will be happy with this connection and will tell him that he had a great time. Afterwards, he will promise to call her back soon.

Elizabeth will be uncomfortable and will confide in Justine later that she did not have a good time with Alain. Indeed, while she was sleeping with him, the businesswoman thought of Hugues and had a big blockage, echoes Allociné.

Thus, she will think that her story with Alain cannot work and will want to be very disappointed. Elizabeth might choose to break up unexpectedly in So Big Sun …

Finally, for his part, Alain will tell Janet everything and will be euphoric. The doctor will tell her that he didn’t think he could find love again after Cecile. Thus, he will make an important decision and will choose to settle in the hotel so that he can find an apartment as quickly as possible.



