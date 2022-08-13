A woman who lived in the house where Ann Heche’s car crashed reacts to the death of the actress: “This whole situation is tragic”

Sends her love. Lynn Michelle’s house was destroyed in a car crash involving Ann Heche on Friday, August 5, and she shared her reaction to the driver’s death.

“The news of Ann Heche’s passing is devastating. Her family, her friends and her children, especially her children, have really suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” Michelle said in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, August 12. “This whole situation is tragic — and there are really just no words. I send love to all the participants.”

Heche was driving a blue Mini Cooper that collided with a house in the 1700 block of Walgrove Street in Los Angeles around 11 a.m. local time on August 5. houses with an area of less than 800 sq. m. Michel was in the backyard at the time of the accident and received only cuts that required treatment, TMZ reported on Wednesday, August 10.

While the professional organizer and her pets survived, a fire started as a result of the crash, which took 59 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish. After the fire was extinguished, the entrance to the house was deemed unsafe.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, August 11, Michele said she was “still recovering” from the incident. “Obviously it was the craziest, most traumatic time, confusing… in the end I will try to go back to everyone and read all the comments,” she said. “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s really amazing. You guys have really made a big impact on my life, so thanks a lot to everyone and I’ll keep you posted.”

Michele’s neighbors have also set up a GoFundMe to raise money for expenses caused by the damage to her home and the loss of all her possessions. As of Saturday, August 13, they have raised more than $160,000.

At the time of the accident, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the driver, who was later identified as Heche, suffered serious burns, but was conscious and able to talk to firefighters before he was taken to the emergency room.

A few days later, the representative of the star Donnie Brasco confirmed that she is in a coma and in critical condition. On Thursday, August 11, a representative announced that Heche would not wake up again.

“We want to thank everyone for the good wishes and prayers for Ann’s recovery, and also thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses who cared for Ann at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital,” said a statement on behalf of the Heche family. “Unfortunately, due to the accident, Ann Heche suffered a severe hypoxic brain injury and remains in a coma in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

A representative confirmed that her brain was declared dead on August 12. According to California law, this means that the actress officially died at the age of 53, although her heart was still beating. Her organs are being evaluated for donation.

“Today we have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” her family said in a statement. “Anne will be greatly missed, but she lives on thanks to her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate defense. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche is survived by two sons: Homer, 20, whom she shared with Coleman Laffoon, and Atlas, 13, whom she shared with James Tucker.