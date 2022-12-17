A Woman Injured During The Asake O2 Academy Show in Brixton Has Died From Injuries

A woman who was injured as a result of hundreds of people breaking into Asake’s main show at Brixton Academy on Thursday evening (December 15) has died from her injuries.

Police confirmed that 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo died after being taken to hospital following the incident. It is reported that two other women (21 and 23 years old) are still fighting for their lives.

In total, eight people were hospitalized after the riots, four are in critical condition. Scotland Yard police officers told Sky News that the injuries sustained by the participants of the event were allegedly caused by “crushing.” No arrests have been made.

Asake, who was shortlisted for the BBC’s “Sound of 2023” poll, was performing his third sold-out show at London’s Brixton Academy when people broke down the hall doors. According to Sky News, an announcement inside the hall informed fans: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they broke down the doors. You have 3,000 people who broke down the doors from the outside, and because of security, the police asked us to close the show.”

The message added: “This has nothing to do with us. There are people who broke down the door. They got inside, and the security service is trying to help with that.”

Following the news of Rebecca’s death, the venue shared a message saying, “Everyone at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group is deeply saddened by the news of Rebecca Ikumelo’s tragic death.”

“Our sincere condolences go out to Rebecca’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this extremely difficult time.”

After the riots, Asake shared a message on social media saying, “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any discomfort. I pray that you get well soon. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.”

He continued: “I still don’t have complete information from the facility management itself about what led to the failure at the entrance to Brixton Academy, but we are grateful that everything was peaceful in the end.”

The Gold commander of the Metropolitan Police, Ade Adelekan, confirmed that a police investigation has been launched, “and it will be as thorough and judicial as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.”

“The scene of the incident will be examined by specialists, video surveillance will be viewed, all witnesses we can contact will be interviewed, and all other investigations will be carried out,” he added.

After the incident, 2ManyDJs were forced to postpone their performance at Brixton Academy, which was supposed to take place tonight (December 17).