A Woman Has Split The Internet After Saying in a Viral Video That All Vegetarians Eat Chitmils

A vegetarian woman went viral on TikTok after claiming that all vegetarians sometimes eat meat on “cheat days.”

The self-proclaimed vegetarian divided viewers after suggesting that everyone who adheres to a plant-based diet likes non-vegetarian food from time to time.

“If you ask me, I’ll lie and say, ‘No, I never eat meat, never, never, never.’ I love animals,” TikToker confessed in a viral video with 2.9 million views.

“I’ve been a vegetarian for seven years, and this is right here — this pizza with brie and prosciutto from Fortinos is my only trick,” she said, holding a piece of non—Vegetarian pizza in her hands.

“This happens to me about once every few months, and I tell you that every second vegetarian eats chitmil,” she said. “And if they say they don’t know, they’re lying to you.”

TikTok Split over Vegetarian’s Statement about “cheat days”

In the comments, many users criticized the creator of the content, saying that she could not call herself a vegetarian.

“It’s called not being a vegetarian,” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s a lifestyle, not a diet, so you have cheat days,” another added.

“It’s OK to eat mostly plant—based food, but if you have a special chitmil, then you’re not really a vegetarian,” commented a third.

Other vegetarians in the comments refuted her statement.

“I’ve been a vegetarian for 11 years and really haven’t had a single [day of cheating. I haven’t eaten meat during this time,” one of them said.

“The girl is not. I was born a vegetarian, and now I have become a vegan. I start to worry if I accidentally eat meat or dairy products,” wrote another.

“I can’t, I literally can’t. A few years ago, I accidentally ate bacon and started crying,” a third shared.

One user suggested that TikToker is a Flexitarian, that is, a person who adheres to a vegetarian diet, but sometimes eats meat or fish.