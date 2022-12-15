“A woman for Everyone…” — Will Smith — Whitney Houston Stan, These Videos Are Proof

Will Smith is one of the most successful celebrities in the industry today. Over the years, Smith has presented the audience with countless popular films and shows. The actor has a huge number of fans around the world. However, despite the fact that he is such a popular and successful star, you can always be a fan of other celebrities. Similarly, the “Men in Black” actor is also a big fan of the legendary American singer Whitney Houston.

Whitney Houston was one of the most iconic singers of her time. The singer I Will Always Love You gave us some very memorable songs. Houston was one of the best-selling performers, breaking several records. Thanks to all the incredible songs she sang, Houston enjoyed great popularity all over the world. Among the millions of Houston fans, one of them was Will Smith. And some of these videos from the past prove that Smith was a real Whitney Houston fan.

Will Smith: Whitney Houston fan

As fans, we often get excited talking about our favorite celebrities. Similarly, regardless of the fame that surrounds them, even the biggest celebrities cannot behave coolly when talking about their favorite stars. Even Will Smith proved this earlier. During the event, the actor of I Am Legend could not restrain himself, telling about the legendary singer Whitney Houston.

Will Smith is a STAN ok 😭 pic.twitter.com/FfONHuBf7n — ᯽𝑊ℎ𝑖𝑡𝑛𝑒𝑦 𝐻𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑛 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡᯽ (@nippyooc) December 6, 2022

Smith applauded, continuing to hail Whitney’s name. In addition, the actor “In pursuit of Happiness” had an impressive remark when he called the singer “I have nothing.” “You’ve all heard the expression “a man for all time.” How about a woman for all the music?” said the rapper-turned-actor. In addition, when Smith’s co-host talked about the singer, the Emancipation actor was absolutely delighted. Another time, Smith joked, “Yes! Welcome back to the Whitney Houston Show.”

You can’t blame the Oscar-winning actor for being a fan, given how big a star Houston is. He even used to do something very useful. Smith shared an adorable clip of him dancing with his mom. He showed his best films when he danced to I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a Whitney Houston classic.

Meanwhile, on the front of the actor’s work, the first project of 2022, “Emancipation”, released earlier. Despite the fact that the film received mixed reviews, the film may receive recognition at the upcoming Oscars, but Smith was rejected as best actor. Have you watched the movie? Feel free to let us know what you think of the movie in the comments below.