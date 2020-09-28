A woman dancing twerk to Nusret caught her lover

Nusret Gökçe, who gained worldwide fame with his meat restaurants and ‘saltbae’ (salt sprinkling) movement, came to the fore with a completely different event this time. Nusret recorded the dance performed by a woman in his restaurant with his cell phone. The lover of the woman, who danced in front of Nusret, swore at that moment and came in and made a scene. The dancing woman immediately recovered and started to run away. How the incident ended is unknown.

The famous restaurant operators located in many places in Turkey; There are also meat restaurants in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Miami, New York and Mykonos.



