A well-known company chose this Metaverse coin: they became partners!

The French company Ledger, dealing with a cryptocurrency wallet, will train people in cryptocurrency security using virtual reality of the popular metaverse project The Sandbox.

Ledger Collaborates with the popular Metaverse Coin project

Ledger, a provider of hardware wallets for cryptocurrency, has entered into a partnership agreement with The Sandbox metaverse project to promote crypto education in its virtual world. Ledger Experience Director Ian Rogers announced this at the Non Fungible conference on Monday. He said that the new partnership aims to ensure security in The Sandbox world and provide Ledger with a place in the game to teach people about cryptocurrency.

Ian Rogers thanked The Sandbox and the company’s co-founder and chief Operating Officer Sebastian Borge for this opportunity and stated that Ledger will provide exclusive Ledger Nano to SAND holders as part of the partnership. Ian Rogers also noted that the most important part of the partnership will be training people on security issues, and said:

The truth is that educated people become Ledger customers, and that’s why we want to make sure that all people have all the education they need to stay safe and properly manage this incredible right and freedom that they have.

“Self—defense does give you personal freedom, but it’s also a responsibility,” said Ian Rogers, noting that it needs to be taken very seriously in order to keep it right and not lose it. In addition, a Ledger representative said that the company plans to disclose more details about the partnership later.

Ledger is one of the world’s largest suppliers of hardware cryptocurrency wallets, physical devices designed to store the user’s private keys. The French company is actively expanding its activities beyond traditional cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin (BTC), and is moving to support non-interchangeable tokens (NFT). As we reported in Somagnews news, in early March Ledger announced a limited release of Ledger Nano S Plus, a brand new hardware wallet that natively supports NFT.