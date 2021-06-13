A website To Check If Your Password Is Still Secure

Website: A study by the CyLab of Carnegie Mellon University on online behavior habits carried out in 2020 shows a curious result: only one in three people who had accounts in hacked domains changed their passwords in the three months following the announcement of the hack, which is equivalent to just 13%. The rest reused the same password.

And the fact is that the news is disheartening, because as a simple summary, in the last security breaches we have more than 700,000 leaked LinkedIn accounts, more than 11,000 WeLeak files. And among the largest, the madness of 3,200 million COMB accounts – which contains data from almost 70% of Internet users in the world – last February, or the 500 million Facebook accounts …

What can be done with a leaked / stolen password?

– Take control of other online accounts you have

– Impersonate you on the Internet

– Blackmail you

– Sell your private information

Is my password still safe?

But, how do you know if all those passwords and passwords that you use every day are still safe? Has your pass from Amazon, Facebook, Gmail, bank, etc. been compromised? Today we are going to talk about a website created for the same purpose, where you can check if your password is still secure or not.

The Cybernews site has a free and secure online testing tool. According to its rules, “it will not store the password” that you enter to consult, but will only compare it with its records, made up of 988 million passwords leaked in different hacks and cyberattacks.

Just enter here, and enter the password you want to verify. In an instant the tool will tell you if the password is still safe, or if on the contrary it has been filtered. And if it is the latter, the number of times it has appeared in leaks and database hacks.