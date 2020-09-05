A Website Revealed Showing Hidden Profiles on Instagram

An application called Postegro, which has just been discovered, gives you the chance to view the profiles of users whose accounts are hidden on Instagram. However, the application does not work 100% all the time.

If you have tried to enter the Instagram profiles of people you are curious about until now, but faced with the fact that their accounts are hidden, a new application developed has the chance to give you this opportunity. You can install this application called Postegro on your phone or use it from your internet browser.

First of all, we would like to remind you that there is no certainty about whether this application poses a danger to your Instagram account, and that the application is an application against Instagram’s policies. Therefore, it is entirely your responsibility to use the application or not.

Using the app is up to you:

To use this application called Postegro, you can go to the website and download the APK file and install the application on your phone. But if you don’t trust third party apps, you can also take advantage of the browser version of the app. However, there is no explanation as to what information this application collects from you.

After logging into the application, it will ask you to log in to your Instagram account. After logging into your desired Instagram account here – we recommend that you do not log in from your own account – you can search for people whose profile is normally locked in the search section of the menu that opens.

The results you will see will be the users of Instagram themselves. However, there is no guarantee of showing every profile in the application. While some locked profiles show successfully, you may encounter an error when trying to show others. That error may be an error like the one seen above.

It is worth mentioning again that we do not have any information about the application and it is entirely your decision to use it or not. However, this application will probably see an intervention by Instagram in the near future. In addition, there is no guarantee that your accounts and the accounts of those you follow will be safe if you use the application. Therefore, using the application is entirely your responsibility.



