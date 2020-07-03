A Web Portal with the Opportunity to Pay Bill for Apple Card was Created

Apple created a web portal for Apple Card, which was launched last year. This web portal also allows you to make invoice payments while revealing details about the use of Apple Card. The portal created for Apple Card reduces users’ need for Apple Wallet.

US-based technology giant Apple launched its own payment service Apple Card to consumers in 2019. Apple Card provided users with payment advantages through Apple’s Wallet application. Apple also argued that its own credit card is much more advantageous than credit cards issued by banks. The company has now announced that it has created a web portal for Apple Card.

The web portal created for Apple Card reduces users’ need for iPads and iPhones. However, this does not mean that users will be able to use the Apple Card from now on, without the need for Apple Wallet. The web portal created for Apple Card only makes it easy to access detailed information about your credit card and allows you to pay.

Apple Card holders will be able to track their credit card spending, balances and past invoice statements using the created web portal. Users will also be able to pay their bills through this portal. In this way, at least some transactions will eliminate the need for Apple Wallet. Apple states that Apple Card users will have a better experience with the web portal they have created.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of Apple Card is that it makes a refund. A user receives a cash refund of 3 percent if they shop on Apple’s official site using Apple Card, 2 percent if they make a transaction via Apple Pay, and 1 percent for all transactions made with the company’s titanium credit card. This is an important detail that brings users closer to Apple Card.



