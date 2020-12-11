A Video Showing Samsung Galaxy S21 + Design Details

The leaked information about the details of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 series is not interrupted. Finally, a video showing the design details of Galaxy S21 + was released.

The new flagship series Galaxy S21, which Samsung is preparing to introduce in the first months of 2021, has started to leak one after another as the launch period approaches. Recently, videos claimed to be promotional videos of the series have emerged, and these videos have revealed the camera design for all models separately.

The last leak belongs to Galaxy S21 +, one of the members of the series. In the video published by a YouTube channel called Random Stuff 2, this time we see a real phone, not modeling. Galaxy S21 +’s thin frame, flat screen design and camera stand out in this video, which gives a great idea about the overall design of the phone.

At the same time, in the part where we see the back of the phone, there is a small ledge with three cameras. Unlike what we’ve encountered on flagships in recent years, this small camera bump looks much more aesthetic. But of course, we will be looking forward to how this bump will look in the other five camera models of the series.

Launch is expected in January:

Although no official announcement has been made yet, information from various sources shows January 14, 2021, as the day when the UNPACKED event, where the Galaxy S21 series will be introduced. It is thought that the series will be available on January 29.

One of the most interesting claims about the Galaxy S21 series is the information that the series will be available at a more affordable price than the previous generations. Did Samsung follow such a policy, we will find out in a short time, but if we consider the prices arising from the exchange rate difference and taxes in our country, we can say that this “cheaper” option will not be very cheap for us.



