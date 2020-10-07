A video of V and Jungkook sleeping together

A video of V and Jungkook from BTS sleeping together goes viral on social networks and the ARMY goes crazy.

V and Jungkook are among the social media trends after a video of them sleeping together went viral; a tender moment that has caused a great fury among the entire ARMY.

Let’s remember that the boys of BTS have positioned themselves as one of the most popular and successful K-Pop groups worldwide; where several of her songs have become the favorites for millions of people.

And although each of them has managed to win the hearts of their fans separately, this time it was Taehyung, better known as V, and Jungkook who took all the attention of the ARMY.

V and Jungkook’s video goes viral on social media

In this video we can see that V had the intention of going to wake up Jungkook, however, this K-Pop idol ended up hugging his partner, falling asleep next to him.

TAEHYUNG SE FUE ACOSTAR CON JUNGKOOK Y MIREN LO QUE ES COMO LO ABRAZA ESTOY DEFINITIVAMENTE LLORANDO POR LO QUE SON TAEKOOK

pic.twitter.com/rB3bIVK0Sg — andrea ᴮᴱ, (@taepromise) October 7, 2020

And as expected, this tender moment among the members of BTS has generated all kinds of responses among their fans; who quickly viralized this video until it became a trend.

The ARMY goes crazy!

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that Taehyung and Jungkook have starred in the most adorable moments of the moment, since this duo of singers has always been related in a very special way.

And although we do not know exactly how many times this video of them sleeping together has been shared, what we can assure is that it is among the trends of the moment. And we can’t deny that they look super cute!

NO ME SIENTO BIEN NO ME ENCUENTRO BIEN QUE PADJAAKKSSJS DIOS QUE LINDOS QUE SON COMO TAE ABRAZA A KOO pic.twitter.com/sZKBj5FRBI — kootete (@TaehyungJeonKim) October 7, 2020



