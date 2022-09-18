A video of college football teammates fighting each other on the sideline has emerged

A pair of Houston Cougars were spotted on the sideline during Saturday’s game.

Sophomore Joseph Manjack IV approached the sideline and for unknown reasons pushed freshman Sam Brown Jr. to the ground.

It took the help of coaches and other players to stop the skirmish.

The Cougars got off to a great start, but quickly saw how the Kansas Jayhawks bounced back and pulled ahead.

Perhaps tensions are heating up after Houston lost a double-overtime game against Texas Tech last week.

In any case, fighting each other won’t be a way to smooth out a 28-point deficit.