A Video for New Batman Game Released

WB Games Montreal’s Twitter account has released a short promotional video for the new Batman game, which is expected to be introduced in the coming days. According to the video pointing to the date of August 18, the company will share detailed information about its new project tomorrow.

Warner Bros., who posted a post today on their official Twitter account. Games has released a new promotion for the game Batman, which is expected to be introduced soon. The posted video points to the Court of Owls, as with some previous clues.

WB Games Montreal’s Twitter account shared a new Twitter account, @ r3dakt3d, in addition to the short video. When entering the website r3dakt3d.com, visitors receive the message “We were waiting for you” with the date of 18 August. A small timer at the bottom of the page counts down for 18 August at 18:00 CET.

The new Batman game may be announced at the DC FanDome event:

Rumors that WB Games are working on a new Batman game have been around for a long time. According to the allegations, the new Batman game will be in a structure that highlights the Court of Owls. In reports shared a few months ago, it was said that the new game to be released in the coming days will be based on Batman: Gotham Knights.

Although we do not know the exact content of the new game for now, it seems that we will know more about the game tomorrow. At this point, WB Montreal is expected to announce the new Batman game during the DC FanDome event next weekend. Therefore, we should not expect too much from the event on 18 August.

Warner Bros. The DC FanDome event, where Games Montreal will announce its new game, will start on August 22 at 20:30. Rocksteady Studios, the developer of the Batman: Arkham series, will also hold a 20-minute panel at the same event. With previous leaks, it was revealed that Rocksteady will announce the game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in this event.

Warner Bros. Although we don’t have a clear idea of ​​Montreal’s new project, we can say it will probably be a Batman game. We have to wait until August 22nd to learn more details. Stay tuned to be informed of the developments to be experienced in the coming days.



