A version of Ayer’s Suicide Squad was reportedly shown on screen, and the viewer shares key details

No matter how much Warner Bros. trying to move forward with his on—screen DC universe — preparing to change the hierarchy of power after Dwayne Johnson presents viewers with his take on Black Adam – there is still an anchor linking the studio to two reference projects made and released around 2015-16. Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” and David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” were a long-awaited collaborative film in the burgeoning DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which was famously cut by the WB and then championed by their respective directors for the alternative versions they had. Snyder’s expanded “Justice League,” nicknamed the “Snyder Version,” finally made it to HBO Max in 2021. Ayer can’t release his version of Suicide Squad yet… but that doesn’t mean he can’t show it to people.

David Ayer has been claiming on social media for many years that he has a different version of the 2016 Suicide Squad, which includes deeper character development, more involvement of the controversial Joker Jared Leto, a possible romance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith). , and more. Whenever DC fans hoping to see Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” one day get bad news about his prospects, Ayer typically appears on social media and encourages his followers to keep fighting. He has repeatedly shared the messages of Twitter user RTAyerCutSS, and this morning this account produced the effect of an exploding bomb:

Let’s start with the obvious question: is it legal? Personally, I don’t believe a Twitter user would have tagged David Ayer in a tweet if he was lying. In addition, this account has remained consistent in its messages about its struggle to release Ayer Cut “Suicide Squad”. It is quite possible to believe in the scenario when David Ayer decided to show an excerpt from his film, especially since the user explains in a subsequent tweet:

Naturally, fans had a lot of questions for this man, who now claims to have seen the Ayer Cut of “Suicide Squad”. The director claims that the film was torn apart, but details were spinning in it, which were inserted into the film and removed. RTAyerCutSS reported in a subsequent tweet that Flash’s cameo role didn’t make it into the Ayer Cut, which is closer to Zack Snyder’s Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Ezra Miller’s hero wasn’t an accomplished hero yet (so, no confrontation with Captain Boomerang Jai Courtney).

More details about this version of the Suicide Squad movie may continue to leak out, though I have to wonder if we’re all one step closer to seeing this longer and seemingly better version of the movie on the platform. how HBO Max… how Zack Snyder was able to find closure with his movie on a streaming service. Stay tuned for more information about all DC movies and, in particular, about Ayer Cut.