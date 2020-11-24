A User Stole $ 14K of Crypto Money in 10 Minutes

“14 thousand dollars means a lot to me. If you take into account the bills that I have to pay by the end of the year, that’s about the money I have. About 4 years ago I invested 2 thousand dollars, then another thousand dollars. I got lucky in a few transactions, and I already had $ 20,000 with the value of Bitcoin at that time. But I lost it all. “

A user who was a victim of the fake Ledger version lost $ 14,000 from investing in cryptocurrency. The fraudulent user with an e-mail about 81,000 Ledger accounts in danger warned other investors on Reddit about phishing.

Expressing that he started the day with a Ledger e-mail, the Reddit user said that he was very knowledgeable about phishing, but this time he was taken by surprise.

“I opened the link sent in the e-mail on my laptop and clicked on the address that points to ledger.com. The e-mail was sent via Mailjet. Instead of updating Ledger from its original site, I clicked on this link. ”

Everything was going very well

The user who started to install the new version of Ledger stated that the installation continued without any errors. The Reddit user, who stated that he had not touched the cryptocurrencies he had for a few years, entered his password while logging into the application and received a “device not recognized” warning.

Then all problems followed each other.

“It is a classic in phishing attacks, the application cannot recognize the device. But that didn’t even come to mind. So I turned on my computer with Ledger installed and updated the program. Then my accounts were synchronized and… My balance was zero. ”

In 10 minutes all his money was stolen

“In 10 minutes, my cryptocurrency wallet including Bitcoin, Ethereum and DOGE was completely emptied. The tragic thing is that my work includes cybersecurity. I follow best practices in this area and help people with security. ”

Expressing that he was not so sorry for his money stolen, the user said he was sorry that he did not follow his repeated advice, “Invest in crypto money as much as you are not afraid of losing”. Emphasizing that he should work hard to compensate for this incident, the user ended his sharing by stating that the event he experienced cost all his money.



