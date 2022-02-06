A User Manages To Install Apple CarPlay In His Tesla Car

Apple CarPlay: While it’s true that Apple dominates mobile phone sales in the United States, Tesla’s fleet of vehicles does not support CarPlay, the Cupertino-based manufacturer’s platform that offers you an incredible experience between your iPhone and the car.

A problem that brings many users of one of the vehicles of the company founded by Elon Musk upside down. But it seems that a Polish developer has achieved the impossible: to make Apple CarPlay work in his Tesla Model 3 car.

This user got Apple CarPlay to work in a Tesla car

As you can see in the message that Michal Gapiński has published through his Twitter account, he has been able to install Apple Car Play in his Tesla Model 3. Without a doubt, a feat that is having a lot of repercussion on social networks.

Tesla writes its own software to connect phones with its fleet of vehicles, and has refused to adopt Apple CarPlay. To give you an idea, although it is true that some tests began in 2022, today not even Apple Music is officially compatible with the vehicles of the electric motor giant.

And the truth is that the arrival of CarPlay at Tesla would be excellent news for the owners of a vehicle from this manufacturer. At the moment it seems that Elon Musk’s company is not too interested in offering support, so good old Michal has not hesitated to solve it.

In the video that he has published on the social network of the little blue bird, Gapiński shows how Apple CarPlay works perfectly in his Tesla Model 3. He has achieved that the scroll wheel that incorporates the steering wheel of his vehicle can control Apple Music through CarPlay.

To achieve this, he has used a Raspberry Pi with a customized version of Android that allows Apple CarPlay to be loaded into the browser of his Tesla Model 3. In addition, he needs to connect a mouse to the Raspberry Pi in order to navigate through the CarPlay interface. .

Now, the goal of this Polish developer is to improve the WiFi connection and that, once its system is fully polished, it will not hesitate to offer all the necessary information so that any user can install Apple CarPlay in their Tesla vehicle. And you, will you dare to do it?