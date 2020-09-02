A Unique Experience: ‘The Signifier’ Officially Announced

Raw Fury announced its new game The Signifier, which will be on PC on October 15 and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2021. The game, which is now listed on Steam, is preparing to offer players an experience they have not seen so far.

Although it was founded in 2015, Raw Fury, which managed to attract attention with the games it released, today announced its new game developed by Playmestudio. Named as “The Signifier”, this game will offer players an experience they have never seen before. Because this game will give gamers a “tech-noir” atmosphere, which is a movie sub-genre.

According to the statements made by Raw Fury, the upcoming The Signifier will be available on Steam and other digital game platforms as of October 15. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will have the opportunity to meet this game in 2021. It is currently unknown whether the developer team has The Signifier plan for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

What will The Signifier offer players?

In the play called The Signifier, we will give life to a character named Frederick Russell. Russell, the name behind a technology called Dreamwalker, claims that people’s minds can be accessed with this controversial technology. Having been assigned a task while working on his experimental project, Russell begins to investigate the death of the vice president of one of the technology companies with his own technology.

According to the statements made by the publishing team, The Signifier will be played in the first person genre. Players will be overwhelmed by the situation they face while trying to fulfill their assigned missions. The team states that although there is nothing to scare suddenly in the game, the players will have quite tense moments.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the story-driven The Signifier is that the game will take you into three different dimensions. These dimensions are reality, objective memories and dreams. Here, you will constantly try to overcome the difficulties in these three dimensions in the game. The game, which is not expected to be very easy, seems to seriously affect gamers.

In the statements made about The Signifier, the system requirements of the game are also mentioned. Accordingly, you will need a 7th generation Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X processor to play the game with the recommended system requirements. When we look at the video card requirement, we see Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. 16 GB of RAM and 20 GB of storage are also seen as other hardware features the game needs.

What does Tech-noir mean?

In order to understand tech-noire, first of all, film-noire should be mentioned. Film-noir, also known as film noir in the industry, can be considered as productions where some elements are more prominent. Among these items, there are items such as murder items, make-up, and intense dark environments. For example, the first Terminator movie and Bladerunner are good examples of this. When film-noire technology and science fiction are added, tech-noir is the result. This can give some clues in understanding what The Signifier has to offer us.

Raw Fury hasn’t announced any price for its upcoming new game. In addition, the game can currently be added to the “Wish List” on Steam. If you are interested in this game and would like to purchase it as soon as it launches, you can access The Signifier’s Steam page using the link found here. You can watch the video of the game right below.



