A true story that inspired us to where the crayfish sing

Attention: this article contains spoilers for the movie “Where the Crayfish Sing”.

“Where the Crayfish Sing” is based on real events? The 2022 film is an adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 bestseller of the same name, in which the main character Kiya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is accused of murdering her abusive ex-boyfriend Chase Andrews. “Where the Crayfish Sing” may have more to do with Owens’ real life than it seems at first glance.

Kiya is a young girl living in a swampy area of North Carolina, who is forced to raise herself from a young age. Although the city completely ostracizes her, she attracts the attention of two men, Tate and Chase Andrews. After Chase’s death, Kiya is accused of murder, but “Where the Crayfish Sing” ends with the jury finding Kiya not guilty. In the last scenes of the movie, it becomes clear that she committed murder, but it’s hard not to root for her after everything Chase has done.

The book “Where the Crayfish Sing” weaves a complex story that can be connected with the real life of the writer Delia Owens. Like Kaye, Owens is a writer who seemingly took a tragedy and turned it into something much bigger than herself. Although it’s not necessary to watch the movie, the true story that seemingly inspired “Where the Crayfish Sing” adds another layer to the plot.

Where do cancers sing, based on real events?

The book and the movie “Where the Crayfish Sing” do not seem to be based on real events. There doesn’t seem to be a woman in any public records who, as a character in Where the crayfish Sing, lived alone in the swamp and was found not guilty of murdering a man, but there are links to Owens’ past. Before becoming a writer, Delia Owens and her then-husband Mark worked as conservationists in Africa. Delia’s stepson and Mark’s son, Chris, also lived with them in Africa. Their work focused on saving elephants from poachers in Zambia, and at the time they were part of an ABC special documentary focusing on their conservation efforts. In the documentary titled “The Deadly Game: The Story of Mark and Delia Owens,” Mark is captured on camera as he instructs scouts to shoot at poachers who have come to the national park.

Unfortunately, this claim soon became a reality, and conservation efforts turned the documentary into a true crime investigation when an alleged poacher was shot after entering a campsite. After the episode aired, the Zambian government launched a murder investigation, which still remains open. A later investigation revealed that their son Chris allegedly fired two of the three shots at the alleged poacher, but the whole family denied any involvement in the shooting. In fact, Delia claimed that Chris was not actually at the camp at the time, and he was mistaken for the eponymous cameraman Chris Everson. Everson claims that Mark flew to the site with Chris Owens and another scout, and Mark left them. Everson claims that when the poacher arrived, Chris Owens fired a shot. Everson caught on camera as the scout fired a second shot, then Owens fired a third. The footage disappeared from the tent one day, only to reappear later.

Explanation of where crayfish sing: Real inspiration

There are elements of “Where the Crayfish Sing” that suggest it was inspired by a real story. In the book and the movie, the audience must side with Kii because of her motives. Although not the same scenario, an unnamed poacher intent on harming animals in a national park who was found dead may be perceived by some as an excuse to protect animals, and if Chris theoretically shot the poacher, he also got away with it. Just as Kiya left a note proving her guilt, Mark also allegedly left a note in which he said: “Two poachers killed and one injured… we’re just warming up.” Authors like Delia Owens often draw on personal experience when writing, so it’s also possible that “Where the Crayfish Sing” relies on the mysterious death of a poacher, regardless of whether her family was actually involved or not.