Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were very protective of their two children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The royal parents have denied media access to their two children as they are raising them at their home in Montecito in California. However, the documentary series “Harry and Meghan” saw several never-before-shown videos about two young members of the royal family.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Archie and Lilibet often appeared on Netflix shows when the Sussexs shed light on their personal lives in the United States. One clip that stood out from the rest was made at a birthday party for the three-year-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was cute, but restrained, as Archie celebrated his first birthday on May 06, 2020 during the lockdown. What did the Duke and Duchess do to make their baby’s first birthday special?

Besides Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attended Archie’s birthday party?

The Sussex family organized a small house party in Montecito on the occasion of Archie’s first birthday. In the clip shown in the movie “Harry and Meghan”, you can see how the Duke and Duchess inflate balloons. Markle wanted Archie to have a bow and an arch-shaped balloon decoration. Prince Harry was responsible for the decor, and the former American actress baked two cakes with the taste of strawberries and cream. In a picture from a simple novel, the little king was sitting on a high chair surrounded by his father, mother and grandmother Doria Ragland. Meanwhile, he was also accompanied by his dog.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 in the United Kingdom. However, he stayed in his homeland for only seven months. In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to give up royal duties. Thus, the duke believes that Montecito is home to his son, not Windsor.

Meanwhile, there are chances that Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday in the UK. The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for the fourth birthday of his grandson. The possibility of the Sussex family ending up in the UK in May 2023 looks bleak due to ongoing tensions and hostility.

